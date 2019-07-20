Chihuahuas use long ball to capture 60th win this season

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas came back late to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-5 Friday to take their third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas have a three-game lead on second place Las Vegas in the Southern Division with 41 games to play.
Seth Mejias-Brean and Esteban Quiroz hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, one night after Ty France and Jose Pirela did the same thing in Reno. Relievers Kazuhisa Makita and Trevor Megill both had two-inning, scoreless, hitless outings to close the game.
Friday’s game featured five different lead changes. El Paso hit four home runs for the second consecutive game. The Chihuahuas are now 6-8 vs. Albuquerque this season with two to play in the head-to-head series.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-isotopes/2019/07/19/579396#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579396
Team Records: El Paso (60-39), Albuquerque (43-56)
Next Game: Saturday, 6:35 pm at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1, 7.20) vs. Albuquerque RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5, 5.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 7 Albuquerque 5 – Friday
WP: Makita (3-0)
LP: Musgrave (0-1)
S: Megill (2)
Time: 3:03
Attn: 12,017