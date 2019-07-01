Chihuahuas’ Ty France selected to compete in Triple-A Home Run Derby

El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Ty France was selected to compete in the 2019 Jarritos’ Triple-A Home Run Derby on July 8 at Southwest University Park, the team announced on Monday.

The Home Run Derby is part of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game festivities and will feature some of the top home run hitters in all of Triple-A. France has hit 19 homers this season, in just 40 games with El Paso.

France was also selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star Game, which will be played July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso. Joining him on the Pacific Coast League roster are Luis Urias and Austin Allen.

The Home Run Derby is set for Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Southwest University Park.