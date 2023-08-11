EL PASO, Texas – Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The Chihuahuas were down by a run with two outs and nobody on base before Ben Gamel’s double and Ravelo’s homer. It was the ninth walk-off win and third walk-off home run for El Paso this season.

Chihuahuas center fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. It was his second multi-home run game of the season and the 15th by a Chihuahuas player. Mercado has three home runs in his last two games and six in his last nine games. Catcher Brett Sullivan reached base three times on two singles and a walk.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejón pitched a scoreless eighth inning on MLB Injury Rehab Friday. Reliever Jose Espada struck out two batters in his Triple-A debut Friday.

Tim Lopes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base. The steal was his 30th of the season, making him the second player in Chihuahuas history with 30 or more stolen bases in a season (Rico Noel – 32 in 2014).

The teams will square off at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday in game five of the series.