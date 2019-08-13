Chihuahuas top San Antonio 9-5, remain tied for first place in division

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Michael Gettys hit two home runs in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 9-5 win over the San Antonio Missions Monday night. It was Gettys’ second multi-home run game of the season and he now has a team-leading 28 homers this year.

Ty France went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs and now has 89 RBIs in 75 Triple-A games this year. France is batting .402 with 20 games remaining in the season. Eight of El Paso’s 13 hits Monday went for extra bases. El Paso scored in six of its eight innings Monday.

El Paso’s bullpen has allowed three hits and zero runs in its last seven innings of work. The Chihuahuas have won four games in a row and clinched a series win over San Antonio leading into Tuesday’s series finale. Former Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres players Cory Spangenberg and Jay Jackson both appeared against El Paso Monday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/12/579474#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579474

Team Records: San Antonio (72-48), El Paso (70-50)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. San Antonio RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 5.71) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (7-7, 7.36). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

And that’s the ballgame and 70th Win!



⛪️5

🐶9

FINAL#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/ivER5gSk4t — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 13, 2019

El Paso 9 San Antonio 5 – Monday

WP: Ramirez (2-1)

LP: Wilkerson (7-2)

S: None

Time: 2:55

Attn: 5,997