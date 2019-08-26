elpasostrong
Chihuahuas top River Cats 6-0, but remain 3 games back in division race

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 6-0 Sunday, El Paso’s third shutout win of the year. The Chihuahuas and River Cats split the four-game series. Sacramento didn’t have any extra-base hits Sunday.

Dillon Overton pitched six shutout innings to get the win for the third time in his last four appearances. Matthew Batten had two hits and a walk in his first three plate appearances and reached base on eight consecutive plate appearances dating back to Saturday before an eighth inning groundout Sunday.

Jason Vosler went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 20th homer of the season. Vosler has a 16-game hitting streak, tying Jose Pirela for El Paso’s longest streak of the year. This is the third consecutive season Vosler has hit 20 or more home runs.

First-place Las Vegas also won Sunday, placing El Paso three games back with eight to play, while Sacramento’s magic number remains one to clinch the Northern Division.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/river-cats-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/25/579482#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579482

Team Records: Sacramento (69-63), El Paso (77-55)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Drew Hutchison (1-0, 5.91) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (11-9, 6.56). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

