Chihuahuas top River Cats 3-0, move to within 1 game of first place

Dillon Overton pitched six shutout innings in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 3-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night. Overton hasn’t allowed a run in his last 12 innings. Saturday was El Paso’s fourth shutout win of the season.

The Chihuahuas’ win combined with Saturday’s loss by first-place Las Vegas puts the Chihuahuas one game back with two to play. In the event of a first-place tie at the end of the season, the Chihuahuas would win the division through the Pacific Coast League’s tiebreaker rules.

Matt Batten drove in two of El Paso’s three runs Saturday, with one coming on a sacrifice fly and the other on a fielder’s choice. The El Paso-Sacramento series has had only six combined runs in 19 innings. Two-time MLB All-Star Johnny Cueto pitched six shutout innings for Sacramento on injury rehab Saturday.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-river-cats/2019/08/31/580255#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580255

Team Records: El Paso (80-58), Sacramento (71-67)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Raley Field. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (11-10, 6.62) vs. Sacramento RHP Carlos Navas (0-5, 5.58). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.