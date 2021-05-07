Chihuahuas top Rainiers in extra innings in first game in 612 days

TACOMA, WA — Tacoma left the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th inning Thursday in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 7-6 win over the Rainiers. The Chihuahuas are now 5-2 all-time in season-opening games. It was the Chihuahuas’ first game since September 2, 2019. It was also the Chihuahuas’ first game as a member of Triple-A West.

El Paso second baseman Ivan Castillo went 4-for-5 with three RBIs in the win. Tacoma’s Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-6 with two home runs to right field in his first Triple-A game. Chihuahuas pitchers Daniel Camarena, Kyle McGrath and James Norwood all tossed scoreless outings.

McGrath’s appearance made him the first Chihuahuas player to appear for the team in five different seasons. Thursday was the first time since the automatic runner extra-inning rule was implemented in 2018 that the Chihuahuas had a game last longer than 11 innings.

Team Records: El Paso (1-0), Tacoma (0-1)

Next Game: Friday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-0, -.–) vs. Tacoma RHP Logan Gilbert (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

