Chihuahuas top Oklahoma City, 6-2

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-2 Friday to end their three-game losing streak. It was the third game of a season-ending five-game series.

Chihuahuas starter Adrian Martinez allowed two runs in five innings and has allowed only three runs in 11 innings over his last two starts. No El Paso starter has allowed more than two runs in the last seven games. Pedro Florimón led off the second inning with a solo home run, his first homer since July 30 at Sugar Land.

El Paso’s Matt Batten went 2-for-5 with a triple in the win. Batten also stole his 27th base of the season, which is tied for the most in Triple-A West. Chihuahuas right fielder Brian O’Grady went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and RBI and has now reached base multiple times in all three games of the series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Dodgers 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (50-78, 4-4 in Final Stretch), Oklahoma City (66-61, 5-3 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (5-7, 5.00) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Andre Jackson (2-3, 5.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Oklahoma City 2 – Friday

WP: Martinez (1-2)

LP: Nuno (6-2)

S: None

Time: 3:36

Attn: 6,122