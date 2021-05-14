Chihuahuas top Isotopes 6-3 for third straight win

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso starter Brett Kennedy allowed only one run in five innings Friday in the Chihuahuas’ 6-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes. It was Kennedy’s first win since 2018.
The Chihuahuas scored four times in an eight-batter bottom of the second inning. Robbie Podorsky went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases for El Paso in his second game since arriving from Double-A San Antonio. Chihuahuas catcher Luis Campusano went 2-for-4 with two doubles. El Paso reliever Evan Miller pitched a scoreless inning and has allowed only one run in 5.2 innings this season.
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his first MLB injury rehab game.
The Chihuahuas have won three games in a row. The team’s ERA of 3.16 is the best out of the 10 teams in Triple-A West.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2021/05/14/645761#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=645761
Team Records: Albuquerque (1-7), El Paso (5-3)
Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque LHP Kyle Freeland (MLB rehab) vs. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 1.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
El Paso 6 Albuquerque 3 – Friday
WP: Kennedy (1-1)
LP: Castellani (1-1)
S: Northcraft (1)
Time: 2:56
Attn: 6,539