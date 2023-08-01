SALT LAKE CITY – El Paso Chihuahuas starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza didn’t allow any earned runs in seven innings Tuesday night in Salt Lake, as the Chihuahuas beat the Bees 6-1. It was the first game of the Chihuahuas’ six-game road series.

Espinoza’s seven-inning start was the longest of his career and the longest by an El Paso pitcher this season. The Chihuahuas have won a season-high seven consecutive games and have won 12 of their last 16 games.

Chihuahuas starting pitchers have allowed only four earned runs in 23 innings over the last four games. Chihuahuas left fielder Ben Gamel went 3-for-4 and has 12 hits in his last 24 at-bats.

Max Schrock went 1-for-4 with an RBI to move his hitting streak to 14 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. in Salt Lake.