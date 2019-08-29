Chihuahuas top Bees 12-5, remain two games back in division race

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Salt Lake Bees 12-5 Wednesday, winning their fourth game in their last five tries. First-place Las Vegas also won Wednesday, keeping the Chihuahuas two games out of first place with five games remaining.

The Chihuahuas sent 12 batters to the plate in a nine-run bottom of the fourth inning, collecting nine consecutive hits in the rally, two consecutive hits shy of the Pacific Coast League record. The nine runs fell one run shy of the team record for runs in an inning. Michael Gettys hit his 31st home run of the season in the fourth, setting a new Chihuahuas single-season home run record, previously held by Hunter Renfroe (30 in 2016).

The top three hitters in El Paso’s batting order – Rodrigo Orozco, Travis Jankowski and Aderlin Rodriguez had three hits each. Jerry Keel was the winning pitcher Wednesday and he hasn’t lost in six August starts this year.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/28/579485#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579485

Team Records: Salt Lake (57-77), El Paso (79-56)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake TBA vs. El Paso RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 10.33). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Big 4th Inning powers us to a big time win



We stay 2 games back of Las Vegas for 1st Place



TOMORROW NIGHT IS OUR FINAL HOME GAME OF THE 2019 REGULAR SEASON!! It's Fan Appreciation Night, we'll be giving out great prizes all night!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/ysTwQrCD5D — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 29, 2019

El Paso 12 Salt Lake 5 – Wednesday

WP: Keel (10-7)

LP: Klonowski (1-8)

S: None

Time: 3:01

Attn: 7,279