Chihuahuas top Bees 10-8 to earn series split

The El Paso Chihuahuas held off a late Salt Lake comeback attempt and beat the Bees Sunday 10-8.

El Paso led 10-2 in the eighth inning before four eighth-inning runs and two ninth-inning runs by the Bees. The two teams split the four-game series.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs and now has four homers in his last four games. Austin Allen and Matthew Batten also had three hits for El Paso Sunday. Chihuahuas starter Jerry Keel allowed only one run in six innings.

Boog Powell stole a base for the Chihuahuas and is now 13-for-13 in stolen bases attempts this season. El Paso ends its road trip in first place by a half-game over Las Vegas, which hosts Albuquerque Sunday night.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/08/18/580323#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580323

Team Records: El Paso (73-52), Salt Lake (53-72)

Next Game: Monday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Scott Copeland (4-5, 6.87) vs. El Paso RHP Jacob Nix (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.