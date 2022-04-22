LAS VEGAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-2 Friday night for their second consecutive win. The Chihuahuas and Aviators have split the first four games of the six-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark.

El Paso’s Trayce Thompson hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. It was Thompson’s seventh homer of the season, which is the second-most in the Pacific Coast League. His 14 RBIs are tied for second-most in the league. Thompson also homered on Thursday night and has already hit home runs in back-to-back games three times this season.

Chihuahuas third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Chihuahuas. Hinojosa has three extra-base hits in his last five at-bats. El Paso starter Ryan Weathers pitched four shutout innings but allowed seven baserunners in his fourth start of the season.

Team Records: El Paso (8-8), Las Vegas (8-8)Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (0-0, 3.60) vs. Las Vegas RHP Collin Wiles (1-1, 5.73).