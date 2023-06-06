EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Chihuahuas left fielder Luis Liberato hit two home runs Tuesday in the Chihuahuas’ 15-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Liberato’s second home run was an inside-the-park homer to lead off the bottom of the third. It was the seventh inside-the-park home run in Chihuahuas’ history and the first since Kyle Martin’s on June 17, 2022.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Preston Tucker had one hit and four walks Tuesday and now has a .500 on-base percentage this season, which is second among all full-season minor league players to Reno’s Phillip Evans (.502).

El Paso center fielder José Azocar went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to tie his career high for hits in a game.

El Paso has scored 15 or more runs in three of its last seven games. Oklahoma City’s 41-17 record is the best in Minor League Baseball but the Chihuahuas have now won five of seven games against the Dodgers this year. There was a one hour and 12 minute pregame rain delay Tuesday.

Game two of the six-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday at Southwest University Park.