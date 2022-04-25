EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas outfielder Trayce Thompson was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The 31-year-old outfielder, who has spent parts of five seasons in Major League Baseball, went 8-18 with four home runs and 7 RBI in six games for El Paso, as they went 3-3 vs. the Las Vegas Aviators.

His eight home runs on the season currently have him tied for first in all of Triple-A baseball, three weeks into the 2022 season.

Thompson raised his batting average from .265 to .327 throughout the hot streak and his on-base percentage is now at .400.

We've had this ready since Sunday



Your PCL Player of the Week for 4/18 – 4/24:

TRAYCE THOMPSON



18 AB/ 7 R/ 8 H/ 21 TB/ 1 2B/ 4 HR/ 7 RBI



Hit as many HRs as times he struck out (4)

Raised his season AVG from .265 to .327

OBP now sits at an even .400#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/qVmPhnWmlD — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 25, 2022

The brother of Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson, Trayce is hoping his early hot streak will help him climb back into the Major Leagues.

Thompson and the Chihuahuas return home to El Paso for a six-game series with the Reno Aces on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.