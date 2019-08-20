Chihuahuas take series opener over Fresno, 9-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas started their final homestand of the 2019 regular season with a 9-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Monday night.

San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix needed only 54 pitches to throw five shutout innings in an MLB injury rehab assignment start. Tom Colletti pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning in his first Triple-A appearance to end the game. Outfielder Taylor Kohlwey also played in his first Triple-A game Monday, reaching base twice on a double and a walk for the Chihuahuas.

Aderlin Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs on the day he was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week. Seth Mejias-Brean, Rodrigo Orozco and Austin Allen also had three hits for the Chihuahuas. Fresno shortstop Matt Reynolds was ejected in the top of the sixth inning after arguing a called third strike.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grizzlies-vs-chihuahuas/2019/08/19/579476#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579476

Team Records: Fresno (55-71), El Paso (74-52)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Fresno RHP Scott Copeland (4-5, 6.87) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (8-5, 6.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

.@Padres Pitcher @JakeNix33 sharp in his #MLBRehab Start and Aderlin Rodriguez & @DoubleAA41 go deep as part of a 7-Run 6th Inning



Rodrigo Orozco steals Home

Tom Colletti strikes out 2 in his Triple-A Debut



Back tomorrow night for the El Paso Margaritas!

Gates: 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/Fd8WLeoAfy — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 20, 2019

El Paso 9 Fresno 1 – Monday

WP: Nix (1-0)

LP: Espino (7-3)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 5,914