Chihuahuas take series opener in Round Rock, 6-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five late unanswered runs to come back and beat the Round Rock Express 6-3 Thursday in the first game of a 12-game road trip. El Paso’s win snapped Round Rock’s six-game winning streak.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning before scoring once in the seventh and twice each in the eighth and ninth. Luis Campusano went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a game-tying RBI for El Paso. John Andreoli ended a 13-pitch at-bat with a two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season, which is tied for the most in Triple-A West.

Round Rock native Mason Thompson closed the game for El Paso, earning his fourth save of the year. Former Express player Nick Tanielu went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Chihuahuas. Thursday was El Paso’s first game in Round Rock since 2017.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-express/2021/06/03/645175#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=645175

Team Records: El Paso (11-13), Round Rock (16-9)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-1, 3.32) vs. Round Rock LHP Brock Burke (0-2, 15.58). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Round Rock 3 – Thursday

WP: Norwood (2-2)

LP: Ortiz (1-1)

S: Thompson (4)

Time: 2:55

Attn: 4,038