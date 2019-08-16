Chihuahuas take series opener at Salt Lake, remain in first place

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas had 19 hits in their 13-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso has won six consecutive games and is now 7-2 against Salt Lake this season.

Seth Mejias-Brean and Matthew Batten had four hits each for the Chihuahuas. Michael Gettys went 2-for-5 with his 29th home run, one shy of Hunter Renfroe’s single-season team record that was set in 2016. The Chihuahuas had 14 extra-base hits in the win. Austin Allen homered for El Paso, his sixth home run in seven games versus the Bees.

Salt Lake’s Michael Hermosillo hit an inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the first, the ninth inside-the-park homer against the Chihuahuas in team history. Dillon Overton allowed two runs in five innings and gave the Chihuahuas a win from the starting pitcher for the fifth consecutive game.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-bees/2019/08/15/580320#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=580320

Team Records: El Paso (72-50), Salt Lake (51-71)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (11-8, 6.33) vs. Salt Lake RHP Drew Hutchinson (0-0, 3.86). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Great start to the series with @SaltLakeBees!



HR: Vosler (18), Van Gansen (4), Allen (17) and Gettys (29)



Gettys is 1 away from tying Hunter Renfroe’s Team Record for HRs in a Season!#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/UcTFsYq8DE — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 16, 2019

El Paso 13 Salt Lake 2 – Thursday

WP: Overton (8-5)

LP: Barria (3-3)

S: None

Time: 3:13

Attn: 8,103