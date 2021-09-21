Chihuahuas take series finale over Tacoma, 8-4

EL PASO, Texas — Gosuke Katoh went 4-for-4 and was a triple shy of a cycle in the El Paso Chihuahuas’ 8-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was Katoh’s second straight multi-hit game and his first four-hit game of the season.

Chihuahuas starter Daniel Camarena allowed only one run on two hits in five innings to get the win. El Paso hit four doubles in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday. Patrick Kivlehan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Chihuahuas in the win.

The Chihuahuas won two of the six games in the series against the Rainiers and finished the season series 5-7 versus Tacoma. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Perfect night at the plate for Gosuke Katoh and strong start from Daniel Camarena lead the way to the W! pic.twitter.com/Jmynq3zJuO — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 22, 2021

Box Score: Rainiers at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Tacoma (73-47), El Paso (46-74)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 8 Tacoma 4 – Tuesday

WP: Camarena (4-7)

LP: Herb (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 4,547