Chihuahuas take series finale over OKC Dodgers, 9-4

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas struck out 17 Oklahoma City Dodgers in their 9-4 win Tuesday night. The 17 strikeouts were one shy of the team record.

Patrick Kivlehan went 2-for-4 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to six games. Brian O’Grady went 0-for-5, ending his hitting streak at nine games. John Andreoli reached base three times and drove in three runs atop El Paso’s batting order.

Ben Ruta hit two doubles and now has 10 doubles this season, which is tied for the Triple-A West lead. Oklahoma City manager Travis Barbary and hitting coach Manny Burriss were ejected for arguing a called third strike in the top of the ninth inning.

Tuesday’s win ended the Chihuahuas’ four-game losing streak. The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.

Get out the eye wash



Patrick Kivlehan’s 5th HR in 6 games is off the batter’s eye!@PatrickKivlehan pic.twitter.com/7pMRefIB6M — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) June 2, 2021

Box Score: Dodgers vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/01/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (9-15), El Paso (10-13)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (1-2, 3.68) vs. Round Rock RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-1, 5.91). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Oklahoma City 4 – Tuesday

WP: Markel (1-0)

LP: Solbach (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:36

Attn: 5,926