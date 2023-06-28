ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas won the first game of the second half of the Pacific Coast League season Wednesday, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes 11-8. It was El Paso’s first game in Albuquerque this season.

El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 1-for-5 with a 457-foot grand slam in the top of the third inning. It was Witte’s third grand slam this season and his second in as many series.

The Chihuahuas have four grand slams as a team. Witte now has five home runs and 14 RBIs in the last seven games.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten hit the first pitch of the game over the left field fence. It was the first time a Chihuahua led off a game with a home run since David Dahl on May 13 in Sugar Land.

Albuquerque’s Michael Toglia went 2-for-5, including a grand slam, with six RBIs. Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk in his first MLB Injury Rehab game with Albuquerque.

Game two of the series is set for noon on Thursday in the Duke City.