SALT LAKE CITY – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning Friday before coming back to beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-4. The Chihuahuas have won three of the four games in Salt Lake and seven of their last 10 overall.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Webster Rivas went 1-for-3 with two RBIs in his first game played since May 15. Luis Campusano and Eguy Rosario had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. Friday was the second consecutive bullpen day for the Chihuahuas, who used seven pitchers Thursday and six pitchers Friday.

El Paso reliever Jose Castillo pitched a scoreless outing Friday and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 14 games between Single-A and Triple-A this season.

The Chihuahuas turned three double plays Friday to tie a season high. El Paso is now 18-9 this season when scoring the first run of a game.