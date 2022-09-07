ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in a nine-batter top of the second inning and beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-2 in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

El Paso catcher Cam Gallagher reached base four times, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Wednesday was the Chihuahuas’ first doubleheader of the season.

Brandon Dixon’s two-out, two-run walk-off home run gave the Chihuahuas a 7-6 win over the Isotopes in Game 2. Dixon hit two home runs in the game and has five homers in his last six games. The Chihuahuas were the home team in Game 2 because it was a makeup of a rainout in El Paso.

El Paso starter Aaron Leasher pitched two scoreless innings and has allowed only one run in his last 18.1 innings.

The Chihuahuas have won five games in a row and six of their last seven. El Paso is 12-2 against Albuquerque this season. The Chihuahuas are tied for second place, one game out of first, with 19 games left in the Pacific Coast League regular season.