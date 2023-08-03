The Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 Thursday to win their second straight game and get their second win in the first three games of the series. El Paso’s ninth batter Ray-Patrick Didder went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in the loss.

José Azocar went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for the Chihuahuas. Tim Lopes reached base twice in the leadoff spot for the Chihuahuas, going 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk. El Paso made four errors, which was one shy of the season high.

Chihuahuas reliever Moises Lugo pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Thursday. El Paso stole two bases to extend their league-leading total to 151. The Chihuahuas tied their season high by turning three double plays.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Bees 9 Final Score (08/03/2023) (milb.com)

Salt Lake 9 El Paso 4 – Thursday

WP: Kalish (5-8)

LP: Waldron (2-8)

S: None

Time: 2:38

Attn: 6,115

Team Records: El Paso (14-16, 46-59), Salt Lake (12-18, 49-55)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith’s Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (0-2, 6.59) vs. Salt Lake LHP Jhonathan Diaz (7-0, 3.61). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.