RENO, Nev. – The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame a four-run deficit early but lost to the Reno Aces 8-5 Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was El Paso’s first visit to Reno since 2019.

Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Hinojosa’s 10th home run of the season, seven of which have come in July.

San Diego Padre Wil Myers played first base and went 1-for-4 with a single in his first MLB injury rehab game with El Paso this season.

El Paso set a season high for errors in an inning when they made three errors in the third Friday. Reno’s Stone Garrett went 2-for-5 with his league-leading 23rd home run of the season.

Garrett has hit five homers in six games against the Chihuahuas this season. The Aces have now won nine of their last 10 games.

Game two of the short three-game series is at 7:35 p.m. MT. Matt Waldron will pitch for El Paso.