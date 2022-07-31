The Tacoma Rainiers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning Sunday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-3. The Chihuahuas lost four of the six games in Tacoma and seven of the nine games on their road trip.

El Paso shortstop Eguy Rosario reached base four times Sunday, going 1-for-1 with a single, two walks and a hit by pitch. Chihuahuas second baseman C.J. Hinojosa hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning, with eight of the homers coming in July. El Paso reliever Tom Cosgrove struck out two in a scoreless inning Sunday and has now struck out 20 batters this year, while walking only four.

San Diego Padre Wil Myers was El Paso’s DH on MLB injury rehab Sunday and went 0-for-1 with three walks. Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger homered for Tacoma Sunday on MLB injury rehab. The Chihuahuas went 13-11 in July and they do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 3, Rainiers 8 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (54-45), Tacoma (43-55)

Tacoma 8 El Paso 3 – Sunday

WP: Bird (4-1)

LP: Waldron (1-4)

S: None

Time: 2:46

Attn: 6,334

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Riley Smith (4-3, 6.87) vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.