Cody Thomas hit a walk-off single for Las Vegas to end the Aviators’ 7-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. The Chihuahuas entered the bottom of the ninth leading 6-5. El Paso won the first three games of the series and Las Vegas won the final three.

El Paso shortstop Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with a double and advanced his hitting streak to 12 games, which is the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season. Chihuahuas third baseman Jantzen Witte went 0-for-4 to end his hitting streak at 10 games. El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki went 3-for-4 with a double and his second home run of the series.

San Diego Padres reliever Nabil Crismatt pitched a scoreless seventh inning for El Paso on MLB Injury Rehab Sunday. Las Vegas manager Fran Riordan was ejected for arguing a call in the top of the seventh inning. Sunday was the first walk-off loss for the Chihuahuas since May 20 at Round Rock.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Aviators 7 Final Score (06/04/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (26-31), Las Vegas (26-31)

Las Vegas 7 El Paso 6 – Sunday

WP: Garcia (1-1)

LP: Felipe (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:44

Attn: 5,623

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com