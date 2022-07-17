The Round Rock Express hit three home runs and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 Sunday night at Southwest University Park. The loss snapped El Paso’s three-game winning streak. The Chihuahuas won four of the six games in the series.

El Paso second baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in the second inning, his ninth homer of the season and sixth in July. Hinojosa hit home runs in back-to-back games and had three homers in the series. Chihuahuas right fielder Brent Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, his 17th homer of the season and second in as many days.

Jose Castillo allowed two runs in the eighth inning Sunday. It was the first time he allowed more than one run in 29 combined appearances this season between Single-A Lake Elsinore and El Paso. The Chihuahuas enter the all-star break tied for first place in the East Division with Oklahoma City.

Box Score: Express 7, Chihuahuas 4 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (47-43), El Paso (52-38)

Round Rock 7 El Paso 4 – Sunday

WP: Ryan (5-4)

LP: Waldron (1-3)

S: Tinoco (9)

Time: 2:26

Attn: 6,937

Next Game: Friday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso TBA vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.