The Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-1 Saturday and the Dodgers have won three of the first five games in the series. El Paso’s lone run was on a high home run to right center field by center fielder Jose Azocar.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron pitched six solid innings, allowing three runs, in the loss. San Diego Padres designated hitter Nelson Cruz went 1-for-4 with a double in his third MLB injury rehab game with El Paso. Chihuahuas second baseman Tim Lopes hit two singles Saturday and is six for his last 10.

El Paso first baseman Rangel Ravelo and Oklahoma City hitting coach Emmanuel Burriss were both thrown out of the game for arguing separate calls. The two hour and 16 minute game was the quickest of the season for El Paso.

Oklahoma City 4 El Paso 1 – Saturday

WP: Gamboa (1-0)

LP: Waldron (1-5)

S: Bruihl (1)

Time: 2:16

Attn: 8,660

Box Score: Dodgers 4, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (06/10/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (44-18), El Paso (28-34)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Oklahoma City RHP Matt Andriese (4-2, 4.45) vs. El Paso RHP Angel Sanchez (0-1, 5.51). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.