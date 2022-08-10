The El Paso Chihuahuas led 6-0 after the first inning Wednesday but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored 14 unanswered runs and won 14-6. The Space Cowboys have won the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso’s first inning included a two-run single by Luis Campusano, an RBI double by C.J. Hinojosa and a three-run home run by Kyle Martin. Chihuahuas third baseman Eguy Rosario reached base four times on three hits and a walk and has a .639 on-base percentage over the first seven games of the homestand.

Chihuahuas starter Thomas Eshelman didn’t walk any batters in three innings and has walked only two batters in 31 Triple-A innings this season. El Paso’s Jesse Scholtens struck out five batters in a three-inning relief outing. There was a 23-minute rain delay in the fourth inning.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 14, Chihuahuas 6 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (49-58), El Paso (59-47)

Sugar Land 14 El Paso 6 – Wednesday

WP: Record (4-1)

LP: Baez (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:00 (:23 delay)

Attn: 4,661

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (6-3, 2.52) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Weathers (5-6, 6.56). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.