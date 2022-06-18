The Las Vegas Aviators led 10-0 early Saturday and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-5 at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas have won three and lost two in the first five games of the six-game series.

El Paso second baseman Eguy Rosario went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Rosario is now batting .324 with 14 extra-base hits in 16 June games. Chihuahuas right fielder Brent Rooker went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Dinelson Lamet pitched two shutout innings in his second relief appearance with the Chihuahuas. El Paso’s Tayler Scott also pitched two scoreless relief innings, moving his season ERA to 2.89. The last three games of the series have all been decided by nine or 10 runs.

Box Score: Aviators 14, Chihuahuas 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Las Vegas 14 El Paso 5 – Saturday

WP: Wiles (4-5)

LP: Lillie (2-1)

S: None

Time: 2:49

Attn: 7,556

Team Records: Las Vegas (36-28), El Paso (37-28)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Adrian Martinez (3-3, 5.50) vs. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (2-1, 4.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.