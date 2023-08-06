The Salt Lake Bees scored in six of their eight innings Sunday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-4. Salt Lake designated hitter Kevin Padlo went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. It was the Bees’ first five-hit game since David Fletcher on May 17 vs. Las Vegas.

Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. El Paso catcher Michael Cantu caught two Bees trying to steal on Sunday. Chihuahuas catchers have caught 36 runners trying to steal this season, which is the third-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.

El Paso right fielder Tirso Ornelas led off the second inning with an opposite-field home run, his second Triple-A homer of the season. Chihuahuas second baseman Max Schrock went 0-for-4 to end his 15-game hitting streak, which was the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season. The Chihuahuas lost four of the six games in the series but split the season series 6-6 against the Bees.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 4, Bees 11 Final Score (08/06/2023) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (15-18, 47-61), Salt Lake (14-19, 51-56)

Salt Lake 11 El Paso 4 – Sunday

WP: Seig (1-0)

LP: Groome (4-7)

S: Ingram (2)

Time: 2:49

Attn: 3,452

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.