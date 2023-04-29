The Salt Lake Bees scored six runs in a 10-batter top of the fifth inning Saturday and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-10. The loss ended El Paso’s four-game winning streak.

San Diego Padres outfielder Adam Engel went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs on MLB injury rehab. Engel’s home run led off the bottom of the first and was the Chihuahuas’ first leadoff homer since Fernando Tatis Jr. on April 16 vs. Albuquerque. The Chihuahuas had seven consecutive singles to begin their bottom of the fifth inning, which was four shy of the Pacific Coast League record for consecutive hits.

El Paso manager Phillip Wellman was ejected for the first time this season in the seventh inning for arguing that Engel’s double had cleared the left field fence. The Chihuahuas had a season-high 19 hits in the loss.

Box Score: Bees 14, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (04/29/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Salt Lake (10-16), El Paso (11-15)

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Luis Ledo (0-0, 9.53) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-3, 12.89). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.