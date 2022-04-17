The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored seven runs in an 11-batter top of the ninth inning and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-1 Sunday afternoon at Southwest University Park. The Dodgers and Chihuahuas split the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas’ run came in the bottom of the sixth inning on Matthew Batten’s RBI single. Batten also had a hit and an RBI on Saturday night. El Paso relievers Kyle Tyler, Wen-Hua Sung, Travis Bergen and Tayler Scott all pitched scoreless outings on Sunday. It was Tyler’s first 2022 regular season game after being claimed on waivers four different times in the last 21 days.

Chihuahuas catcher Webster Rivas went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday and is 6-for-10 this season. El Paso has won the first three games and lost the final three games in both of their 2022 series so far. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Dodgers 10, Chihuahuas 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Oklahoma City (8-4), El Paso (6-6)

Next Game: Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso TBD vs. Las Vegas LHP Zach Logue (0-0, 5.40). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.