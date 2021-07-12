Chihuahuas split pair of games with OKC Dodgers on Monday evening

EL PASO, TEXAS – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-0 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the fifth inning Sunday and rallied to tie the game 7-7 before the rain suspension in the seventh inning.

Gosuke Katoh hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to give the Chihuahuas an 8-7 comeback win.

Taylor Kohlwey hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday. It was the fifth inside-the-park home run in Chihuahuas history and the first inside-the-park grand slam ever by a Chihuahuas batter. It was El Paso’s third grand slam of the season.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel hit an RBI single in the fifth inning, the third RBI by a Chihuahuas starting pitcher in the series.

The Dodgers defeated the Chihuahuas 2-0 in the second game Monday. It was the first time the Chihuahuas were shut out in 2021.

Luis Campusano went 3-for-3 in his first game back after playing in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Colorado.

The series will wrap up on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Southwest University Park.