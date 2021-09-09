Chihuahuas split pair of games with Isotopes on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Elehuris Montero hit a game-ending home run for the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday in the completion of the game suspended by rain at Rio Grande Credit Union Field on July 6. The Chihuahuas led 6-3 when the top of the fifth inning ended but the Isotopes scored four unanswered runs late to win 7-6.

It was the sixth Chihuahuas game suspended by rain this season, which is more than the team’s first six seasons combined.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 6, Isotopes 7 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

El Paso 8 Albuquerque 5 – Thursday – Seven Innings

WP: Wilson (3-0)

LP: Castellani (3-10)

S: None

Time: 2:56

Attn: 9,615

The Chihuahuas scored five runs in a nine-batter fifth inning and beat Albuquerque 8-5 in the regularly scheduled game Thursday. The fifth inning rally included a bases loaded two-run single by Ivan Castillo, who is now 6-for-12 with the bases loaded this season.

Albuquerque’s Alan Trejo was a single shy of a cycle and was left on-deck when the game ended. The Game 2 victory was the 500th regular season win in Chihuahuas team history.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, Isotopes 5 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (43-66), Albuquerque (47-62)Next Game: Friday at 5:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Caleb Boushley (3-7, 5.50) vs. Albuquerque RHP Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 7.79).