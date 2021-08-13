Chihuahuas split doubleheader against Reno at Southwest University Park

EL PASO, Texas — The Reno Aces beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4 in Game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader. It was the first time the two teams met since 2019.

Nick Tanielu went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBIs. It gave Tanielu three home runs in his last four games. Matthew Batten went 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base. It was Batten’s 16th steal of the season, which is tied for fourth-most in Triple-A West.

Box Score: Aces at Chihuahuas Gameday (milb.com)

Reno 9 El Paso 4 – Friday – Game 1

WP: Tabor (1-1)

LP: McGrath (2-3)

S: None

Time: 2:25

Slam Paso's newest resident: @GosukeKatoh!



His slam is our 5th of the season pic.twitter.com/b1pnxdaFj4 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 14, 2021

Gosuke Katoh hit a grand slam in the fourth inning of El Paso’s 6-2 win over Reno in Game 2. It was Katoh’s sixth home run of the season and the Chihuahuas’ fifth grand slam of the year. The last Chihuahuas grand slam was hit by Tanielu on August 9 at Sacramento.

James Norwood struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning in the seven-inning game. Norwood has allowed only one run in his last seven outings.

The Chihuahuas are now 3-3 in doubleheader games in 2021 and 26-24 all-time in doubleheader games.

Box Score: Aces vs. Chihuahuas on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Reno (50-36), El Paso (35-49)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Luke Weaver (MLB rehab) vs. El Paso RHP Brett Kennedy (1-3, 9.13). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Reno 2 – Friday – Game 2

WP: Ramirez (2-2)

LP: Castillo (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:31

Attn: 7,188