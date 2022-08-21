

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Round Rock Express 2-1 in 10 innings Sunday to finish the series with three wins and three losses. El Paso is now 6-4 in extra innings this season, while Round Rock dropped to 3-1 in extras.

The Chihuahuas’ two runs came on a solo home run by Eguy Rosario in the first inning and a sacrifice fly by Brett Sullivan in the 10th inning. Rosario’s home run was his team-leading 20th of the season.

Jesse Scholtens pitched a scoreless 10th inning and left the automatic runner on at second base to secure his first save since 2016 at Short-Season Tri-City. All three of El Paso’s wins in the series were decided by one or two runs. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 2, Express 1 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (64-52), Round Rock (62-55)

El Paso 2 Round Rock 1 – Sunday – 10 Innings

WP: Quezada (1-0)

LP: Evans (1-3)

S: Scholtens (1)

Time: 2:36

Attn: 4,256

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City RHP Michael Grove (0-3, 4.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.