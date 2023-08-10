EL PASO, Texas – El Paso starter Aaron Leasher pitched five shutout innings in the Chihuahuas’ 12-3 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The win ended the Chihuahuas’ three-game losing streak.

It was Leasher’s first start of the season and he threw only 47 pitches in his five innings. His previous longest outing of the season was 2.1 innings. Eight of the nine Chihuahuas had at least one hit and five players had multiple hits.

Right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. It was the fifth time in his last six games that Kohlwey has reached base multiple times.

El Paso center fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Mercado has four home runs in his last eight games.

Game four of the six-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday at Southwest University Park.