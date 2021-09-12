Chihuahuas snap losing streak with 7-2 win over Isotopes

The El Paso Chihuahuas had a double from Jose Azocar and a home run from Taylor Kohlwey on the first three pitches of Sunday’s game in Albuquerque and beat the Isotopes 7-2.

Azocar went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in the win. He now has hits in 25 of his first 30 Triple-A games. Kohlwey reached base four times with the home run and three walks and had two RBIs. Kohlwey’s .396 on-base percentage is eighth best in Triple-A West.

Chihuahuas right fielder Brian O’Grady went 2-for-5 with a solo home run. El Paso relievers Steven Wilson, Evan Miller and Parker Markel all had shutout outings Sunday. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first four games of the series at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 7, Isotopes 2 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (44-68), Albuquerque (49-63)Next Game: Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (3-8, 5.21) vs. Albuquerque LHP Ryan Rolison (1-2, 7.56).