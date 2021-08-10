Chihuahuas snag second straight win over Sacramento, 7-3

SACRAMENTO, CA — The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sacramento River Cats 7-3 Monday to take their second consecutive game at Sutter Health Park.

El Paso’s Nick Tanielu hit a grand slam in the top of the third inning, his second home run in as many games. It was El Paso’s fourth grand slam this season and Tanielu’s 11th homer this year. Chihuahuas hitters walked nine times, which was one shy of the of the 2021 season high. Gosuke Katoh went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

The Chihuahuas scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game Monday. San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria went 3-for-3 with two singles and a home run on injury rehab Monday for Sacramento.

Box Score: Chihuahuas at River Cats Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (34-47), Sacramento (36-47)

Next Game: Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Sutter Health Park. El Paso LHP Luke Westphal (1-1, 6.29) vs. Sacramento RHP Sean Hjelle (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Sacramento 3 – Monday

WP: Williams (1-0)

LP: Beede (0-6)

S: None

Time: 3:45

Attn: 3,597