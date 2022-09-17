The El Paso Chihuahuas shut out the Round Rock Express 13-0 Saturday night at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s second shutout of the season and it tied the season high for largest margin of victory.

El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched six shutout innings, matching his longest Chihuahuas start of the year. Chihuahuas right fielder Brandon Dixon reached base five times, going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI, advancing his career-high hitting streak to 18 games. El Paso designated hitter Kyle Martin went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, moving his career-high hitting streak to 14 games.

The Chihuahuas have won four of the first five games of the series against Round Rock and have won 13 of their last 16 games overall. El Paso is in first place, one game ahead of second-place Oklahoma City, with 10 games remaining in the Pacific Coast League regular season.

Box Score: Express 0, Chihuahuas 13 Final Score (09/17/2022) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (75-65), El Paso (79-61)

El Paso 13 Round Rock 0 – Saturday

WP: Groome (2-2)

LP: Howard (3-4)

S: None

Time: 2:41

Attn: 8,193

Next Game: Sunday at 12:05 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (6-2, 4.77). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.