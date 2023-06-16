ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Round Rock Express scored the final five runs of Friday’s game against El Paso and beat the Chihuahuas 5-2 at Dell Diamond. Round Rock has won three of the first four games of the series.

The Chihuahuas scored two runs in the top of the first on RBI singles by Alfonso Rivas and Taylor Kohlwey but they didn’t score again for the rest of the game.

Round Rock scored four runs in a nine-batter top of the first inning but El Paso starter Matt Waldron settled down after that and faced three batters each in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

Tim Lopes went 3-for-5 with a double in the loss for El Paso. El Paso relievers Sean Poppen and Jared Koenig both pitched scoreless outings Friday.

The Chihuahuas’ bullpen now has 10 consecutive scoreless appearances. Round Rock’s Elier Hernandez went 2-for-4 and advanced his hitting streak to 20 games.