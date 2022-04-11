EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Finally, it’s baseball time in El Paso.

After opening the 2022 season on the road last week, the El Paso Chihuahuas will play their home opener on Tuesday night at Southwest University Park vs. the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Sweet dreams 😴 pic.twitter.com/5x6l1sef8W — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) April 12, 2022

It’s the first game of a six-game series between the Chihuahuas and Dodgers. El Paso split its first series of the year vs. Round Rock, winning the first three games before losing the final three.

Now, the Dogs are homeward bound and they couldn’t be more excited for Tuesday’s opener.

“I love this place. The fans are great, the stadium is beautiful,” said Chihuahuas pitcher Jesse Scholtens. “I told the guys that haven’t been here before that this will be one of the nicest places they’ll see in the Minor Leagues. The fans show up the whole year and they’re energetic. It’s just a fun place to play, so that’s what I look forward to.”

Ryan Weathers will be on the mound for the Chihuahuas in their home opener. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. in the Triple-A clash between the Pacific Coast League foes. Gates open to fans at 5:30 p.m.