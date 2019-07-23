Chihuahuas set for crucial home-and-home series against Las Vegas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas will play their next six games against the Las Vegas Aviators, a home-and-home series that will go a long ways in deciding who will win the PCL Pacific Southern Division. It is the same division the Chihuahuas have won in each of the last four seasons.

Las Vegas is currently three games back of El Paso in the standings. It will be the last time these two teams play each other in the regular season.

“These are the series you live for,” said Chihuahuas pitcher Eric Yardley. “That’s how you start playing playoff baseball right away. It can be a lull when you’re playing 140 games in the regular season.”

The Chihuahuas continue to play excellent baseball on the road. They are 5-3 on their current road trip, 36-16 this season away from Southwest University Park.

Manager Edwin Rodriguez has taken a game-by-game approach with his team, but also knows this six game stretch will be one they look back on in September.

“It’s going to be a big series,” said Rodriguez. “Six games, six consecutive games against Las Vegas is going to be very important for us and our chances to go to the playoffs.”

They might not put a number on it, but the clubhouse wants to take four of six from the Aviators in the very least, which would increase their lead in the division to five games with a month to play.

“You get a chance to gain ground or lose ground. It puts a little more pressure on you and it’s fun,” said Yardley. “We get to play them three there and then three back here, back-to-back, and then that’s the last time we play them. That’s the only chance we are going to get to gain ground on them. They’re thinking the same thing though.”

The series begins on Tuesday in Las Vegas. First pitch is at 8:05 p.m. Bryan Mitchell will be on the mound for the Chihuahuas. El Paso will then return home to host the Aviators on Friday.