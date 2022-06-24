El Paso starter Pedro Avila allowed only one run in five innings Thursday in the Chihuahuas’ 8-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the series.

El Paso first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-5 with an RBI and extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Chihuahuas left fielder Brent Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk. Rooker has reached base multiple times in all three games of the series.

Chihuahuas second baseman Robinson Canó went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and now has a 10-game hitting streak. El Paso reliever Jose Castillo pitched a scoreless seventh inning and hasn’t allowed any runs in 15 of his 17 Triple-A appearances this season. Chihuahuas reliever Dinelson Lamet struck out two in the bottom of the eighth and has five strikeouts in two innings pitched this series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 8, River Cats 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (39-30), Sacramento (28-41)

WP: Avila (2-2)

LP: Espinal (5-2)

S: None

Time: 2:58

Attn: 4,251

Next Game: Friday at 7:45 p.m. Mountain Time at Sutter Health Park. El Paso TBA vs. Sacramento RHP Tristan Beck (1-5, 7.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.