Chihuahuas score seven in ninth inning, rally to beat Reno 9-7

RENO, NV (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed the Reno Aces 7-2 in the top of the ninth inning with one out and nobody on base before scoring seven runs to come back and win 9-7. It was the biggest ninth-inning comeback in team history.

BIG TIME COMEBACK WIN



Down 5 entering the Top of the 9th we score 7 to take the W!!



🐶9

♦️7

FINAL#FearTheEars pic.twitter.com/r4thhb1mHu — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 18, 2019

The ninth-inning rally included six hits and sent 13 batters to the plate against three Reno pitchers. Catcher Webster Rivas went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, El Paso’s 197th homer of the season. Jose Pirela went 3-for-5 and now has 17 hits in six games versus Reno this season.

Chihuahuas relievers Trevor Megill, Travis Radke and Eric Yardley all pitched scoreless outings Wednesday. The win ended El Paso’s three-game losing streak. The Chihuahuas 2019 road record is 33-15.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/07/17/580095#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=580095

Team Records: El Paso (58-39), Reno (42-55)

Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (4-4, 7.02) vs. Reno RHP Taylor Widener (6-5, 8.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Reno 7 – Wednesday

WP: Radke (1-0)

LP: Crichton (2-3)

S: Yardley (6)

Time: 3:16

Attn: 2,558