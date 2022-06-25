SACRAMENTO – The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie and beat the Sacramento River Cats 11-8 Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

The Chihuahuas have won three of the four games in Sacramento and are now 6-2 in games that were tied after eight innings.

Chihuahuas third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-5, including the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. El Paso catcher Luis Campusano went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, extending his career-high hitting streak to 14 games.

Matthew Batten (eight games) and Robinson Canó (11 games) also extended their hitting streaks for the Chihuahuas. El Paso leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz has been hit by a pitch in four consecutive games.

Game five of the series will get underway Saturday at 7:37 p.m. with Luke Westphal on the mound for El Paso.