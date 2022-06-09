ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The El Paso Chihuahuas had a season-high 12 extra-base hits in their 12-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Chihuahuas won two of the three games in the series and six of the nine games on their road trip.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and a stolen base. Eguy Rosario went 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run and had five extra-base hits in the final two games of the series for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso third baseman C.J. Hinojosa went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and has RBI doubles in his last three games.

El Paso outfielder Luis Liberato went 1-for-4 with a double and has 10 extra-base hits in his last nine games. Thursday’s bullpen day started with two perfect innings from Evan Miller. El Paso scored in six different innings Thursday. The Chihuahuas have won three consecutive series.

The Chihuahuas and Isotopes will reconvene for three more games starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Southwest University Park in El Paso, as the Chihuahuas begin a nine-game homestand.