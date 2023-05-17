ROUND ROCK, Texas – El Paso second baseman José Iglesias hit for the cycle in the Chihuahuas’ 10-4 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

It was the fifth cycle in team history and the first since Taylor Kohlwey’s in El Paso versus Sugar Land on August 9, 2022.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Julio Teheran allowed only one run in five innings. El Paso starting pitching has allowed only two runs in 11 innings in the series.

The Chihuahuas had a five-run third inning Wednesday and they’ve scored 15 combined runs in the first three innings of the two games in the series.

Kohlwey reached base five times Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with a double and two walks. The Chihuahuas have outscored the Express 22-7 and have won the first two games of the series. Round Rock has lost nine straight games.